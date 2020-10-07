Turners Automotive Group Ltd (TRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.65.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

