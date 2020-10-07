Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $285.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $288.90 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $277.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,038. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.03.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

