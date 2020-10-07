U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Increased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 222,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3,195.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 149,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 145,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

USB stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 321,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,238. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

