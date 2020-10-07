UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Up 2.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.71 and last traded at $130.72. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 30.17% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.