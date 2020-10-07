UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Up 3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) shares were up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.61 and last traded at $154.61. Approximately 1,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.