UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Up 3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) shares were up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.61 and last traded at $154.61. Approximately 1,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth $744,000.

