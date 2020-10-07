UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLGNF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLGNF traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. 1,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.