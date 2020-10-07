UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLGNF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
DLGNF traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. 1,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.