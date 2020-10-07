Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,663.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.64 or 0.02087882 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00556380 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

