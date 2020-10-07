UMA (UMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.01 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $363.90 million and $22.01 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $6.59 or 0.00062227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00261569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01501855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00156301 BTC.

UMA’s total supply is 101,032,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,207,448 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

