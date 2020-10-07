Unify Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Unify has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Unify has a total market cap of $219,132.18 and $2,908.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00438285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

