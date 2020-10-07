Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $199.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,710. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

