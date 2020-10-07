UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,867. The company has a market capitalization of $298.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.08. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.