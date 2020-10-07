Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,865. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

