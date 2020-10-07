USDK Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and $9.62 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00259882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00084508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01532608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00157503 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

