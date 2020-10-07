Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

