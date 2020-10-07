V-ID Market Capitalization Tops $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.06 or 0.04888287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

