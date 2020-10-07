Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.58 Billion

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce sales of $17.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $19.37 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $68.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.26 billion to $72.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.12 billion to $106.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

VLO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 162,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

