Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Reduced by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $166,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.69. 3,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,291. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $251.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average is $199.77.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

