Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. 906,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,933. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

