Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.22. 112,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,046. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

