Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,944 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,708,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 297,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,060. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

