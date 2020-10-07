Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 532,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

