Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 7.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $146,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.28. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,266. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $210.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

