Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 174,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,116. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.

