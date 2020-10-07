Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $164,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,119,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,110,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,803,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

