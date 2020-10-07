Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 7.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $161,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

