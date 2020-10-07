Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Boosted by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $154,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,497,000 after purchasing an additional 558,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after buying an additional 2,680,649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 982,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,775,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,064,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after buying an additional 610,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,329. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.