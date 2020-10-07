Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. 3,940,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,646. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.