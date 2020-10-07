Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 36,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

