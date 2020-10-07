Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

