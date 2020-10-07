Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,915.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.07. 28,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

