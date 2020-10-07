Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 486.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,702,000 after buying an additional 993,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after purchasing an additional 529,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.72. 3,366,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

