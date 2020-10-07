Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,425. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

