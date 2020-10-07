Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after buying an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,658,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,596,000 after buying an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. 93,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.