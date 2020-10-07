Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 12.6% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.04. 95,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

