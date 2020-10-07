Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.63 Million

Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report $831.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $808.00 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $878.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

NYSE:VAR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.97. 30,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $8,588,893. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

