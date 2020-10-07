Vedanta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.75. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,941,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

