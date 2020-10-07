VeriME Market Cap Tops $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.24 or 0.04856353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031944 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.