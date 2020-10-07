Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6275 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.