VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

VICI Properties stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

