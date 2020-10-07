VIDT Datalink Market Cap Reaches $24.58 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $363,030.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.16 or 0.04864528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031978 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.