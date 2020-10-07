VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004668 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $363,030.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.16 or 0.04864528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031978 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

