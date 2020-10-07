Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 380,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.50. 523,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.