Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 171,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
