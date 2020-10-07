Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 171,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 117,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 212,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.