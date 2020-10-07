VR Education (LON:VRE) Shares Up 11.3%

VR Education Holdings PLC (LON:VRE) shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 552,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 277,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.42.

VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

