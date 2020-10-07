Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend by 45.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

WDR stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

