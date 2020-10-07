Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

