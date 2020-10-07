Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.89. 5,619,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $398.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

