Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.81 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005328 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000369 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

