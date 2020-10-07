Wanchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $730,584.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Wanchain has a market cap of $30.22 million and $730,584.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005377 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000376 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.